Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.67.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Johnson Rice upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

NYSE:HLX opened at $8.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.80. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $10.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

In other Helix Energy Solutions Group news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 11,740 shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total value of $110,003.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,342 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,814.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 32.6% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 103,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 25,374 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 6.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 485,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 31,004 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 19.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 293,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 48,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 47,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

