Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Earns Neutral Rating from UBS Group

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They presently have a GBX 180 ($2.37) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 170 ($2.24). UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HOC. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Hochschild Mining from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.89) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Hochschild Mining from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Hochschild Mining to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 220 ($2.89) in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hochschild Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 205.50 ($2.70).

Shares of Hochschild Mining stock opened at GBX 189.80 ($2.50) on Thursday. Hochschild Mining has a one year low of GBX 150.30 ($1.98) and a one year high of GBX 232.20 ($3.05). The firm has a market capitalization of $937.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 167.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 185.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells silver and gold in the Americas. The company also offers doré and concentrates. It holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

