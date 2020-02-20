Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N (NYSE:HNP) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N (NYSE:HNP) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. UBS Group raised Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

HNP stock opened at $17.71 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.18. Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N has a fifty-two week low of $17.59 and a fifty-two week high of $25.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNP. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 251.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 7,501 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N during the 3rd quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 275.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 48,649 shares in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huaneng Power International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and Singapore. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

