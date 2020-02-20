Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HII. Cowen lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.57.

Shares of HII opened at $235.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.24. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 12-month low of $196.26 and a 12-month high of $279.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $266.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 35.78%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.94 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 18.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 1,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.69, for a total transaction of $503,525.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,140 shares in the company, valued at $8,098,316.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 1,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,790,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

