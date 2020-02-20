IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,269,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 55,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,861,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 87.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

In other news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total value of $225,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,310. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,936,110 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAC opened at $236.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $254.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.86. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $201.50 and a 52-week high of $278.85. The firm has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.33, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.13). IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target (down from $320.00) on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price target (up from $285.00) on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.95.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.