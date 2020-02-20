Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases New Shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Iowa State Bank grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 50,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 8,518 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 39,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 165,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,406,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 384,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,687,000 after purchasing an additional 11,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,925,000. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JNJ opened at $148.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.30. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $126.10 and a 1 year high of $154.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 43.78%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.92.

In other news, Director Hubert Joly purchased 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

