Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock Holdings Increased by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,739,707 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 481,804 shares during the quarter. Illumina comprises approximately 5.7% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 12.07% of Illumina worth $5,884,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Illumina by 296.8% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 123 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Illumina by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 130 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Illumina by 182.8% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 246 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research set a $380.00 target price on Illumina and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Illumina from $341.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective (up from $320.00) on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.13.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,501,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 655 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.33, for a total value of $209,816.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,854.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,345,987. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $303.20 on Thursday. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $263.30 and a fifty-two week high of $380.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $313.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.82. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a PE ratio of 44.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. Illumina had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

