Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Immunomedics in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Immunomedics from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Immunomedics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Immunomedics in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.70.

Shares of NASDAQ IMMU opened at $18.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 2.30. Immunomedics has a 52 week low of $11.59 and a 52 week high of $22.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.16. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMMU. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Immunomedics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Immunomedics by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Immunomedics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Immunomedics by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Immunomedics by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Immunomedics Company Profile

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

