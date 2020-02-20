Insider Selling: Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Insider Sells 5,562 Shares of Stock

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) insider Kirk Somers sold 5,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total transaction of $554,308.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,455 shares in the company, valued at $7,619,505.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kirk Somers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 6th, Kirk Somers sold 2,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00.

On Friday, January 17th, Kirk Somers sold 6,778 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $565,149.64.

On Monday, December 16th, Kirk Somers sold 11,038 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $640,204.00.

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Kirk Somers sold 15,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $955,500.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Kirk Somers sold 33,276 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $1,876,100.88.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Kirk Somers sold 1,500 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total transaction of $88,050.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CDLX opened at $102.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.02 and a beta of 1.65. Cardlytics Inc has a 52 week low of $14.14 and a 52 week high of $107.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.41.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CDLX shares. Bank of America reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James cut shares of Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cardlytics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDLX. CAS Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Cardlytics by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,821,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,373,000 after acquiring an additional 502,299 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Cardlytics by 351.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,673,000 after acquiring an additional 342,660 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cardlytics by 16,488.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 316,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,916,000 after acquiring an additional 314,920 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 266.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 377,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,707,000 after buying an additional 274,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,179,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

