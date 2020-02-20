Insider Selling: CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Insider Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) insider Mark Chong sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total transaction of $831,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,492,764.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $136.63 on Thursday. CDW has a 52-week low of $90.53 and a 52-week high of $146.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.78 and a 200 day moving average of $128.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. CDW had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 94.72%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CDW will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. CDW’s payout ratio is 25.25%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in CDW by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 252,997 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,138,000 after buying an additional 30,117 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in CDW by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 456,391 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $65,191,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in CDW by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 5,415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in CDW by 325.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,078 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 10,007 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CDW during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CDW shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.63.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

