Intercontinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Price Target Cut to GBX 5,300 by Analysts at Societe Generale

Intercontinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Societe Generale from GBX 5,500 ($72.35) to GBX 5,300 ($69.72) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Societe Generale’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on IHG. HSBC decreased their price target on Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,100 ($67.09) to GBX 5,000 ($65.77) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in a research report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price target on Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 4,400 ($57.88) to GBX 4,200 ($55.25) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 6,200 ($81.56) to GBX 5,800 ($76.30) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Hotels Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,016 ($65.98).

LON:IHG opened at GBX 5,110 ($67.22) on Thursday. Intercontinental Hotels Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,392.50 ($57.78) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,770 ($75.90). The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,928.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,952.

About Intercontinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

