Internet of Things (CVE:ITT) Shares Down 33.3%

Shares of Internet of Things Inc (CVE:ITT) dropped 33.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, approximately 214,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 642,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.39, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 million and a P/E ratio of -0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.01.

About Internet of Things (CVE:ITT)

Internet of Things Inc operates as an Internet of Things (IoT) technology accelerator and industry acquisition company. The company focuses on accelerating IoT-based technology companies, and the development and implementation of disruptive IoT-based solutions. The company was formerly known as HTN, Inc and changed its name to Internet of Things Inc in January 2015.

