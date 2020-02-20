Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $47.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $43.00. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 95.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $34.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $24.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.77, a current ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $43.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 2.09.

In related news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 17,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $567,161.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,156,185 shares in the company, valued at $37,518,203.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Halstead sold 7,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total value of $253,181.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,998 shares in the company, valued at $259,375.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,447 shares of company stock valued at $4,764,538. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 15.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,157,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,643,000 after purchasing an additional 157,947 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 18.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 58.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 112,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 41,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 175.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 147,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 93,712 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

