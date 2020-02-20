Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Hits New 52-Week High at $44.22

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.22 and last traded at $43.42, with a volume of 70 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.55.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.15 and a 200 day moving average of $39.53.

Get Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,164,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 2,754.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 170,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 164,119 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 174,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,188,000 after acquiring an additional 62,411 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 352,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,501,000 after acquiring an additional 39,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 32,440 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.