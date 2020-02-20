Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 199.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 244.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit during the first quarter worth approximately $341,000. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRET stock opened at $84.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a fifty-two week low of $55.99 and a fifty-two week high of $85.24.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IRET. National Securities began coverage on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.92.

About Investors Real Estate Trust Reit

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

