Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Hits New 12-Month High at $32.70

Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.70 and last traded at $32.59, with a volume of 228733 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.55.

INVH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Invitation Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.59.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 144.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.81.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $444.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 260.87%.

In other Invitation Homes news, major shareholder Vii-Nq Side-By-Side Gp L. Brep sold 57,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $1,730,880,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 573,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,192,000 after acquiring an additional 110,372 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 1,286,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,545,000 after acquiring an additional 152,690 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,863,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,849,000 after acquiring an additional 173,027 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,722,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 5,831 shares in the last quarter.

Invitation Homes Company Profile (NYSE:INVH)

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

