iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) Hits New 52-Week High at $233.12

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $233.12 and last traded at $232.53, with a volume of 230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $232.46.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $220.90 and a 200 day moving average of $202.55.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:JKE)

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

