iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKJ) Holdings Lowered by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKJ) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 62.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,490,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:JKJ opened at $189.39 on Thursday. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $162.09 and a 1-year high of $194.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $188.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.55.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Core Index Fund (the Core Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

