iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Acquired by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 106.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 58.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,664,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,532 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 17.0% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,445,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,801,000 after acquiring an additional 790,664 shares during the last quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter worth $11,325,000. Origin Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter worth $9,890,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 8,628,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,276,000 after acquiring an additional 215,157 shares during the last quarter.

BATS INDA opened at $35.29 on Thursday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.30 and a 200-day moving average of $33.96.

