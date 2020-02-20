iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $127.43

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $127.43 and last traded at $127.43, with a volume of 107 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $127.35.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.59.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSI. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 144.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,436,000 after buying an additional 70,912 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

