Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.79

Shares of Israel Chemicals Ltd (NYSE:ICL) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.79 and last traded at $3.81, with a volume of 11272 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.11.

A number of analysts have commented on ICL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Israel Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Israel Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.63.

Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter. Israel Chemicals had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 11.82%. Equities research analysts forecast that Israel Chemicals Ltd will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICL. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Israel Chemicals by 149.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Israel Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Israel Chemicals by 126.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Israel Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Israel Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

About Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL)

Israel Chemicals Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

