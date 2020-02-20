Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) Sets New 52-Week High at $101.13

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $101.13 and last traded at $100.69, with a volume of 1464 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.66.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on J. UBS Group increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Jacobs Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Jacobs Engineering in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Jacobs Engineering had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Jacobs Engineering’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.05%.

In other Jacobs Engineering news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 9,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total transaction of $943,879.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,857,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Davidson, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $336,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,522,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

