Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) Shares Sold by Beck Mack & Oliver LLC

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC reduced its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,720,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 146,462 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group makes up approximately 1.9% of Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC owned 0.96% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $58,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 332.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 522,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $10,994,694.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,632,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,371,548.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JEF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

NYSE JEF opened at $23.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.23. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $16.84 and a 1-year high of $23.85.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.39. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

