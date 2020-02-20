Jerry A. Schneider Sells 12,000 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Stock

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $615,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of CGNX opened at $52.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 4.54. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $39.98 and a one year high of $59.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 44.67 and a beta of 2.07.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Cognex had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 28.09%. The company had revenue of $169.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.20 million. Analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognex during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 256.5% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CGNX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cognex from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.50.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

