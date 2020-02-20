JMP Securities Downgrades Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) to Market Perform

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) was downgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

RESI has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Front Yard Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Front Yard Residential in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Front Yard Residential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Get Front Yard Residential alerts:

Shares of NYSE RESI opened at $12.69 on Tuesday. Front Yard Residential has a 1 year low of $9.17 and a 1 year high of $13.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.68 and its 200 day moving average is $11.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.39 million, a P/E ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RESI. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Front Yard Residential by 174.2% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 855,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,563,000 after purchasing an additional 543,778 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Front Yard Residential by 7.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,960,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,709,000 after purchasing an additional 270,400 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Front Yard Residential by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 962,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,873,000 after purchasing an additional 121,060 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Front Yard Residential by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 222,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 106,951 shares during the period. Finally, Voss Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Front Yard Residential in the fourth quarter worth about $1,120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

About Front Yard Residential

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing at reasonable prices.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Front Yard Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Front Yard Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.