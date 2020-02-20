Jose Vizquerra Sells 283,800 Shares of Osisko Mining Inc (TSE:OSK) Stock

Osisko Mining Inc (TSE:OSK) Senior Officer Jose Vizquerra sold 283,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.22, for a total transaction of C$912,984.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 273,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$881,171.69.

Jose Vizquerra also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Osisko Mining alerts:

On Tuesday, December 24th, Jose Vizquerra sold 20,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.74, for a total transaction of C$74,800.00.

OSK stock opened at C$3.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Osisko Mining Inc has a twelve month low of C$2.58 and a twelve month high of C$4.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.17.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Osisko Mining from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. National Bank Financial set a C$4.10 price objective on shares of Osisko Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Beacon Securities raised shares of Osisko Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Osisko Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.32.

About Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,400 hectares located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau, Québec.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.