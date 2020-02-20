Joseph Podwika Buys 15,000 Shares of Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) Stock

Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) EVP Joseph Podwika purchased 15,000 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $802,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of BG stock opened at $53.76 on Thursday. Bunge Ltd has a 12-month low of $47.26 and a 12-month high of $59.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.92 and its 200 day moving average is $55.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 0.90.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. Bunge had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 12.91%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bunge Ltd will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bunge by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Bunge during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bunge by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BG shares. TheStreet cut shares of Bunge from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunge in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.40.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

