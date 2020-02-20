Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KALU. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 255.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the third quarter valued at $109,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 11.5% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the third quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 5.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KALU. ValuEngine raised Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub lowered Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Benchmark began coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

In other news, CEO Jack A. Hockema sold 12,500 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $1,264,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carolyn Bartholomew sold 1,000 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,530 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALU opened at $102.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Kaiser Aluminum Corp. has a 12-month low of $85.04 and a 12-month high of $117.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.42%.

Kaiser Aluminum Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

