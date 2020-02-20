Katanga Mining (TSE:KAT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.10

Shares of Katanga Mining Ltd (TSE:KAT) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 21945 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion and a PE ratio of -0.55.

About Katanga Mining (TSE:KAT)

Katanga Mining Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the copper and cobalt mining, and related activities in the Democratic Republic of Congo. It is involved in the exploration, mining, refurbishment, rehabilitation, development, and operation of the Kamoto/Mashamba East mining complex; the Kamoto Oliveira Virgule copper and cobalt mine; T17 open pit and underground mines; various oxide open pit resources; the Kamoto concentrator; and the Luilu metallurgical plant.

