Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

Koppers (NYSE:KOP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barrington Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $50.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 74.40% from the company’s previous close.

KOP has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine lowered Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Koppers from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koppers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.33.

NYSE KOP opened at $28.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $714.92 million, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.03. Koppers has a 1-year low of $22.56 and a 1-year high of $44.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.65.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 612.9% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

