Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.52.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $27.31 on Tuesday. Kraft Heinz has a twelve month low of $24.86 and a twelve month high of $48.66. The firm has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.08 and a 200 day moving average of $29.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 118,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 57.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.