L1 Long Short Fund Ltd (ASX:LSF) Insider Mark Landau Acquires 200,000 Shares

L1 Long Short Fund Ltd (ASX:LSF) insider Mark Landau acquired 200,000 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.43 ($1.02) per share, with a total value of A$286,400.00 ($203,120.57).

Mark Landau also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 27th, Mark Landau acquired 65,000 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.63 ($1.16) per share, with a total value of A$106,210.00 ($75,326.24).

The firm has a market capitalization of $940.75 million and a PE ratio of -19.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is A$1.56 and its 200-day moving average price is A$1.54. L1 Long Short Fund Ltd has a 52-week low of A$1.10 ($0.78) and a 52-week high of A$1.85 ($1.31).

L1 Long Short Fund Company Profile

L1 Long Short Fund Limited is a equity fund launched and managed by L1 Capital Pty Ltd. The fund investments predominantly in Australian and New Zealand securities. It employs long and short strategy to make its investments. The fund employs bottom up approach to make its investments. It is was formed in September 2014 and is domiciled in Australia.

