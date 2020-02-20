L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Receives $245.83 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $245.83.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LHX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L3Harris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of L3Harris from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company.

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total value of $3,157,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 16,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,700,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,935,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,530 shares of company stock valued at $27,148,116 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LHX. State Street Corp purchased a new position in L3Harris in the third quarter worth $1,949,311,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in L3Harris during the third quarter valued at about $446,171,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in L3Harris during the third quarter valued at about $371,059,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris during the third quarter valued at about $287,551,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in L3Harris during the third quarter valued at about $274,375,000. Institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

LHX opened at $225.98 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $219.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.21. L3Harris has a one year low of $156.90 and a one year high of $230.99.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. L3Harris had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect that L3Harris will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

