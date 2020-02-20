Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Beck Mack & Oliver LLC

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lessened its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 501,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,975 shares during the quarter. Laboratory Corp. of America comprises approximately 2.8% of Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC owned 0.52% of Laboratory Corp. of America worth $84,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,888,000 after buying an additional 6,618 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 145.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,463 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 18,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 10,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Corp. of America alerts:

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.49, for a total transaction of $35,436.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,465.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.49, for a total value of $39,205.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,353.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 637 shares of company stock worth $118,502 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

LH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $199.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.31.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $189.90 on Thursday. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $196.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $179.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.90.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.06. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Corp. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.