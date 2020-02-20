Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) PT Raised to $211.00

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $199.00 to $211.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.31.

Get Laboratory Corp. of America alerts:

Shares of LH stock opened at $189.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $179.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.90. Laboratory Corp. of America has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $196.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Laboratory Corp. of America will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, SVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 208 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.49, for a total transaction of $39,205.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,353.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 188 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.49, for a total transaction of $35,436.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,465.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 637 shares of company stock worth $118,502 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,362,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $738,050,000 after buying an additional 52,084 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,610,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $272,367,000 after buying an additional 14,297 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,326,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $224,442,000 after buying an additional 26,644 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,151,021 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $194,718,000 after buying an additional 47,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 919,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $155,540,000 after buying an additional 147,657 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laboratory Corp. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.