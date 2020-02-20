Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,533 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.25% of Lakeland Financial worth $3,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 15.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,027,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,208,000 after buying an additional 139,228 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 28.4% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 426,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,762,000 after purchasing an additional 94,311 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 37.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 319,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,053,000 after purchasing an additional 87,423 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 3,417.3% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 52,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 51,260 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 81.1% during the third quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 40,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 18,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $46.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.90. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $41.26 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.07.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.46 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 33.45%. Equities analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Saturday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 35.50%.

In other Lakeland Financial news, EVP Michael E. Gavin sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total value of $214,605.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 261 shares in the company, valued at $12,447.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephanie R. Leniski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $47,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,309. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,467 shares of company stock worth $742,863 over the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LKFN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

