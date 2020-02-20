Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Landstar System from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Landstar System from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Stephens set a $129.00 price objective on Landstar System and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Landstar System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $111.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.15 and its 200-day moving average is $112.27. Landstar System has a 1 year low of $94.97 and a 1 year high of $120.23.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $994.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.93 million. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Landstar System by 465.2% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Landstar System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

