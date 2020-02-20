Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Position Increased by Augustine Asset Management Inc.

Augustine Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,613 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 38.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley cut Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Standpoint Research cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.92.

LVS opened at $69.10 on Thursday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $51.17 and a 12 month high of $74.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $51.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.17.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This is a boost from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.48%.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

