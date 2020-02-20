Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to Market Perform

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) was downgraded by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $50.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock, up from their previous price target of $43.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target indicates a potential downside of 0.75% from the stock’s previous close.

LM has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Legg Mason in a research note on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Legg Mason from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Legg Mason in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Legg Mason in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Legg Mason from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Legg Mason has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.55.

Shares of NYSE LM opened at $50.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Legg Mason has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $50.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.50.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. Legg Mason had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $753.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.55) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Legg Mason will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Legg Mason, Inc. bought 49,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.09 per share, for a total transaction of $499,999.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Legg Mason in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Legg Mason in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Legg Mason in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Legg Mason by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC purchased a new stake in Legg Mason in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Legg Mason

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

