Lennar (NYSE:LEN.B) Sets New 1-Year High at $56.28

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN.B)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $56.28 and last traded at $55.58, with a volume of 19080 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.69.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 14.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.15 and its 200 day moving average is $46.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.01.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN.B) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The construction company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter. Lennar had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 12.00%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

