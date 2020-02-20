LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Barrington Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $42.50 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on LKQ from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research set a $41.00 target price on LKQ and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on LKQ to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim set a $38.00 price target on LKQ and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

LKQ stock opened at $34.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31. LKQ has a 1-year low of $24.44 and a 1-year high of $36.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.16.

In related news, VP Michael S. Clark sold 3,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $134,710.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 80,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,843,613.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,148,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $536,161,000 after acquiring an additional 117,889 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 16,532,718 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $590,218,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,187,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $470,800,000 after acquiring an additional 209,933 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,889,225 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $138,846,000 after acquiring an additional 892,024 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,735,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $133,372,000 after acquiring an additional 163,984 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

