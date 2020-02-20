Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Beck Mack & Oliver LLC

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC decreased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 221,151 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $26,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 238.3% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 128.2% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $123.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.08 and its 200-day moving average is $113.79. The company has a market cap of $96.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.60 and a 12 month high of $125.91.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 146.62% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.08.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

