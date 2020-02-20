ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 0.3% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 1.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAN opened at $92.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.50. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.14 and a 52 week high of $100.99. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.69.

In other ManpowerGroup news, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 13,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $1,373,909.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $509,765.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,711.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,313 shares of company stock worth $2,127,435. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Argus downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 25th. CL King assumed coverage on ManpowerGroup in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ManpowerGroup in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ManpowerGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.40.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

