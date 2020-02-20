MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $23.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HZO. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine downgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet raised MarineMax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

Get MarineMax alerts:

NYSE:HZO opened at $21.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.49. MarineMax has a 52 week low of $13.73 and a 52 week high of $23.15. The company has a market cap of $432.89 million, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.06.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.34. MarineMax had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $304.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. MarineMax’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MarineMax will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $50,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,335.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $161,200.00. Insiders have sold a total of 20,156 shares of company stock worth $377,968 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MarineMax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in MarineMax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in MarineMax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in MarineMax by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in MarineMax by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

See Also: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.