Mark D. Eberlein Sells 14,000 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Stock

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) insider Mark D. Eberlein sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $784,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,585.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $56.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.52 and a 52-week high of $56.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.92.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $412.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.61 million. Graco had a return on equity of 34.45% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.84%.

GGG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Graco in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Graco from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Graco from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Graco from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 88,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 40,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Graco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 324,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,871,000 after buying an additional 64,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 41,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 12,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

