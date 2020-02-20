Mark Sabag Sells 72,131 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) Stock

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) insider Mark Sabag sold 72,131 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $939,866.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:TEVA opened at $13.45 on Thursday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.87.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEVA. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

