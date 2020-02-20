Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. reduced its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 542,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,905 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Markel were worth $620,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 92 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Markel in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,372,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 152.6% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 39,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,597,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,336.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Markel Co. has a one year low of $950.16 and a one year high of $1,340.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,214.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,161.83.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $36.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $29.19. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 18.81%. Analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 39.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total transaction of $280,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,555,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard R. Whitt III sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,132.29, for a total value of $283,072.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,333 shares in the company, valued at $10,567,662.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,399 shares of company stock worth $1,588,724. Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Markel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,136.50.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

