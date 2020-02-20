Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,934,001 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 79,669 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 1.7% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.59% of Mastercard worth $1,771,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MA stock opened at $344.56 on Thursday. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $215.93 and a 1-year high of $343.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $343.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.74.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 9 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.59%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.75, for a total value of $12,052,134.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,833,391 shares in the company, valued at $34,975,893,035.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,240,895.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,683.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 430,024 shares of company stock worth $137,189,140 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Macquarie started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 target price (up from $336.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Mastercard from $348.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Mastercard from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.58.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

