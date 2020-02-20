Matthew W. Foehr Sells 7,225 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) Stock

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 7,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total transaction of $692,444.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,264,154.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:LGND opened at $101.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.46, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.32. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.45 and a 1-year high of $130.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 66.09 and a quick ratio of 65.66.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $27.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.30 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 523.19% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGND. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1,763.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 960.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

