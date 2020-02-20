Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 48.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,575 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mdu Resources Group were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Mdu Resources Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 137,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Mdu Resources Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 36,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Mdu Resources Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Mdu Resources Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Mdu Resources Group by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,168,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,686,000 after purchasing an additional 171,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDU stock opened at $31.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.41. Mdu Resources Group Inc has a 1 year low of $24.37 and a 1 year high of $31.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.67.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Mdu Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Mdu Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.11%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Mdu Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

About Mdu Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

